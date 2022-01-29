The 2022 legislative session is about to start, which means we can begin working to turn our state’s historic surplus of $7.7 billion and rising into meaningful tax relief.
It is a top priority of mine this session to capitalize on this opportunity for relief beyond anything our state has experienced. People have suffered reduced incomes the last couple of years, much of which is the result of restrictions our government placed upon them, shuttering businesses and putting workers on the sideline. It is time to ease their burden.
We should be well into the recovery phase of this COVID-19 crisis, but growth remains hindered by soaring inflation. Let’s stop blaming the “supply chain” boogeyman for higher prices and acknowledge questionable actions and policies have helped leave too many dollars chasing too few goods, the true definition of inflation. Unprecedented government spending and excessive regulations are stifling our private-sector economy and improvements are in order.
Getting businesses off the hook for increased unemployment insurance taxes should be among the first items on the agenda this session. Our businesses should not have to pay more because more people were out of work during a pandemic. The state has the means to prevent our businesses from suffering this hike and legislation to do so should passed early this session.
Again, the state has the money, so let’s do the right thing for our businesses. While we’re at it, let’s also do what’s right for our seniors by ending Minnesota’s standing as an outlier that taxes Social Security benefits. Seniors on fixed incomes are disproportionately impacted by inflation and lifting the state tax on Social Security would leave more money in their pockets.
Public safety also is expected to be a major issue this session and for good reason with violent crime rampant in our state. The Twin Cities have met or set new records for murders in a single year and carjackings are up by vast percentages. The impacts are being felt statewide and we need to restore law and order in Minnesota. This includes making sure law enforcement officers have the tools they need to do their jobs. It also includes making sure our court system is issuing sentences to fit the crime instead of letting violent criminals off lightly.
Meanwhile, Gov. Tim Walz’s appointees to the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission have been advancing a proposal to reduce sentences for repeat criminals, including violent criminals and sex offenders. Their plan would do away with in-custody points during the sentencing process. Judges would no longer be able to consider whether a crime was committed in custody, on probation or on supervised release for repeat criminal offenders. Some offenders who otherwise would be sent to prison would merely receive probation. Others would receive reduced prison sentences compared with the current points system.
The MSGC recently delayed a scheduled vote on this proposal. Minnesotans submitted what is believed to be the largest-ever number of public comments to the MSGC on this issue. More than 3,500 comments were submitted, with 95% (3,353) in opposition. Thank you to everyone who provided input.
On a final note, the subject of politics being introduced to our children in classrooms has come into focus in recent months. Whether it is Critical Race Theory by name or simply elements of it, divisive propaganda does not belong in our schools. Let’s instead focus on uniting to improve academic achievement in areas such as reading, writing and math in a transparent process that empowers parents to have a voice in their children’s education.
Rep. Shane Mekeland represents residents in District 15B in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
