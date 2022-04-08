Out of every valuable community asset identified during the OurTown 56345 public input phase of the planning process, the Mississippi River stands out. Its importance is recognized by Little Falls residents from every walk of life.
When asked: “What makes Little Falls worth living in?” the majority of the community replied: “The Mississippi River.” In a planning process that found broad consensus on priorities in the Little Falls community, “protecting our natural resources” had some of the most universal agreement among respondents. The Mississippi River, which flows through the middle of town and serves as a site for fishing, swimming and other recreational activities, is a source of community pride for many people here.
Rivers do not exist in isolation; they are part of a large area called a watershed. A watershed is an area where all the rainwater and streams drain to the same point. The Mississippi River is over 2,000 miles long and passes by 10 states as it flows across the country. The Mississippi Watershed spans most of the country and is made up of numerous smaller watersheds, including the Brainerd Watershed, where Little Falls is situated. Within these watersheds, rainfall drains into nearby streams and rivers, which in turn flow into the main branch of the river. A storm might carry debris from a paved parking lot into a nearby stream, or wash pesticide-contaminated soil into a river; wherever this happens in the watershed, these materials will eventually make their way into the Mississippi. For this reason, it is important to protect not only our waterways but also the lands around them.
There are many things we can do to protect the river and better our community. Sustainable riverfront development in Little Falls is one way to do this. Encouraging outdoor dining, installing permeable pavement and maintaining natural buffer zones between the commercial district and the river are all ways to protect our natural resources while also encouraging commerce and tourism. We can keep our river and our economy strong by investing responsibly in both.
Restoring prairie where appropriate is another way to protect the river and its branches from polluting runoff. Prairie restoration also provides beautiful flowers, colorful butterflies and native birdsong for pedestrians and hikers. Installing plantings designed to remove debris from water before it enters our waterways, such as rain gardens and pollinator gardens, beautifies the community and provides opportunities to educate the next generation about the importance of pollinators, which are essential to both our native ecosystems and our agricultural economy.
Parks and trails also have a place in making the river and its landscape cleaner, safer and more enjoyable for everyone. These places bring people closer to the natural world, building public appreciation for our forests, rivers and prairies and introducing Minnesota’s outdoor heritage to a new generation of stewards. Connecting the Soo Line Trail to Crow Wing State Park through Little Falls has been a longstanding goal of the Camp Ripley Veterans’ State Trail Committee. Connecting these trails will not only encourage healthy recreational activities; it will also bring in additional revenue from visitors from around the world.
The Mississippi River flows through the heart of our community. In a way, it is the heart of our community. Protecting it means caring for the whole landscape, both for the sake of the water and for the people who depend on it for farming, drinking, canoeing, fishing and learning.
What role has the natural world played in your experience of Little Falls? What else can we do as a community to protect our lands and waters for future generations? Share your thoughts at ourtown56345@gmail.com.
Elizabeth Mboutchem is a resident of Little Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.