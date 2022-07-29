The Veterans Service Office consists of three employees. Morrison County taxes cover salaries and overall operational costs such as supplies, technology and training for the department. Our average annual budget is just under $200,000. Outreach is not included as it is covered by a grant from Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs.

We serve military, veterans and their dependents, with a wide array of services provided. The top three items we work with are service-connected illness and injury issues, death and burial benefits and health care. Recently, mental health issues have risen as well. We are the information hub who connects qualified individuals to benefits. We provide resources, education, guidance and advocate for those we serve.

Load comments