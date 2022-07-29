The Veterans Service Office consists of three employees. Morrison County taxes cover salaries and overall operational costs such as supplies, technology and training for the department. Our average annual budget is just under $200,000. Outreach is not included as it is covered by a grant from Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs.
We serve military, veterans and their dependents, with a wide array of services provided. The top three items we work with are service-connected illness and injury issues, death and burial benefits and health care. Recently, mental health issues have risen as well. We are the information hub who connects qualified individuals to benefits. We provide resources, education, guidance and advocate for those we serve.
Myself and my employees must complete a set amount of continuing education each year to remain accredited and trained to provide the services we offer. These are also requirements of national, state and other entities we submit claims through.
Our services include extensive advocating, guidance to gather evidence and developing and writing claims. We obtain medical documentation, accident or injury reports, find active duty records and proof of an in-service injury or illness. Next we help write the claims with all correct supporting evidence, including current diagnosis of the injury or illness.
Next, we assist to prove the case of service-connected injury or illness, by obtaining, medical evaluations to determine current diagnosis of the condition.
Lastly, we develop a link between the in-service event and current health condition.
When a veteran or service member passes away, we order the flags for burial, stop benefits when appropriate and help surviving family apply for entitled benefits. These benefits include compensation, burial reimbursement, life insurance and ordering grave markers. We also assist with survivor benefits through VA, DOD and other entities.
Our services include connecting veterans and qualified family members to VA health care, mental health services, transportation, adaptive equipment, home care, caregiver programs, hospice, physical therapy, addiction issues, specialty care, travel pay for VA health care and many other programs. Additionally, we provide services for retrieving military records, assistance with college education benefits, financial help for low income and crisis situations.
We are listeners and advocates. Everyone is different, and every situation can take a different approach on how we address the situation. It’s our job to be quick on our feet, compassionate and helpful. This is very vital in situations with legal issues, suicide, addiction and homelessness. We partner with the DOD, law enforcement, homeless programs, community health and wellness programs often.
Our jobs are ever changing. We serve all ages, starting from the day they graduate their initial entry training to the day they are well over 100 years old. We are there to figure out how to help our veterans and military personnel.
Kathy Marshik is the Morrison County veterans services officer.
