Imagine driving 55 miles an hour, you look away from the road for five seconds, when you look back you have traveled the length of a football field. A lot can happen in five seconds, distracted driving puts your life and the lives of others at risk. Inattentive driving accounts for one in four crashes each year in Minnesota and 6% of serious injury crashes in Morrison County between 2016 and 2020 were related to distracted driving.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says: “Safety is our #1 priority.” This idea is supported through distracted driving education and enforcement. Both initiatives are imperative to help change traffic safety culture and make Morrison County roadways safer.
When behind the wheel, there are many potential distractions a driver may face. When hearing the words “distracted driving,” was a cellphone the first thing that came to your mind? Even after the Minnesota Hands Free Law went into effect in August of 2019, cellphone use continues to be one of the leading causes of distracted driving in the state. However, they are not the only thing taking our attention off the road and causing crashes.
In today’s world, vehicles have incredible capabilities. Unfortunately, these great features such as changing the music, adjusting settings or following navigation cause you to take your focus off the road. We can reduce distractions by turning off the ringer and keeping the phone out of reach to avoid the urge to use your phone while driving. The best practice is to not talk on your phone. If talking is necessary and your car has Bluetooth capability, connect and talk hands free. Otherwise, wait until you are not behind the wheel.
Eating and drinking can have an impact on our driving. Avoid messy foods and make sure all food and drink are secured when you depart.
Loved ones can also be a distraction, children in the back seat and a car full of passengers can easily take your mind off the road. If someone in the car needs your attention, pull off the road to a safe space.
If you are a passenger in a car where the driver is engaging in risky behavior, don’t be afraid to speak up.
Drowsy driving is distracted driving. Make sure you are well rested before getting behind the wheel. If you are feeling tired, find a safe place to pull off the road and get some rest.
April was Distracted Driving Awareness Month and there is extra enforcement on Minnesota roads. The partnership between Morrison County Safe Roads Coalition and local and state law enforcement agencies aimed to educate the public and empower those on our roadways to choose to do only one thing when they get behind the wheel: Drive.
To share this message throughout April, the Safe Roads Coalition participated in a variety of events such as delivering a Distracted Driving Proclamation at a county board meeting, supporting the Upsala Mock Crash, and promoting a safe behavior pledge the week of prom at Little Falls High School.
Morrison County Health and Human Services and the Safe Roads Coalition encourage you to take the pledge to make safe choices as a driver or a passenger by buckling up, slowing down, removing distractions and not using substances. Pledge to be a good role model for young passengers in your vehicle and use this month as an opportunity to talk to your teen drivers about the importance of staying focused on the road.
It is up to every one of us to make Morrison County roads safer.
Emily Loomis is a community health educator with Morrison County.
