To the Editor:
Our Morrison County Commissioners decided to close our doors to the initial resettlement of refugees because “it’s a non-issue.” According to County Administrator Deb Gruber, “We have never … been requested to initially settle any refugee in Morrison County.” (Jan. 19 story Morrison County Record)
We may not get the bad press that Beltrami County has been getting for their “no” vote, but we certainly are sending a chilling message: Dear refugees — we don’t want you here. We don’t want your tax money, we don’t want your spending power, and we don’t want your courageous spirit that drove you to leave a country where the government won’t protect you. We don’t want your entrepreneurial spirit to start a small business in our empty storefronts, or to take jobs that we don’t want.
We urge the Board to reconsider their passive no by voting “yes.” Morrison County can be the new home for new Minnesotans. Let’s be ready at the door whether or not someone knocks.
— Debra and Garry Bultnick, Little Falls
