To the Editor:
Whatever the disagreements at the Capitol, I’m pleased with our roads, but the cellphone reception is not the best. Maybe that’s the fault of my phone carrier, maybe it has to do with the lack of phone towers, and I think it’s deadly to my social connectibility.
It might have been the lack of connection with my buddy Eddie, that helped him to stop eating food in COVID hospice. In any case, Laura Wright wants to make broadband available up here in Hillman, some 35 miles northeast of Little Falls. I think it could make a difference to Mom and Pop small businesses looking to move without a compelling reason to stay, a concern up here.
I’d like her to move the Legislature off the dime about insulin availability, another area where we could show greater respect for life.
A national award-winner for Ethnic Chambers of Commerce Business Retention and Expansion while she worked at the state, she’s my kind of Democrat. As a 1st and 2nd Amendment supporter, I’ve experienced her willingness to go the extra mile to serve people while keeping her priorities straight, and I’m enthused about giving her my vote. — Paul Hoffinger, Hillman
