To the Editor:

Owning my own business in Morrison County for over 30 years has given me the opportunity to meet our county commissioners many times over the years and at special meetings in regards to issues that were important to me or our community.

I feel compelled to show my support for Randy Winscher in his bid for re-election. Over the years, I have met him at different meetings and out in the public. He has always been very approachable and interested in what your concern is at the time. Although his answers are not always the ones you want to hear, you at least feel that he listens and thinks it over before any comments are made.

I feel he is a huge supporter of the small businesses and at the times that we are in currently we need all the support of our local government and customers. I have found he is willing to be present at meetings that we the citizens form to give his honest opinions and put the facts on the table for us to discuss.

We should be very proud of our local government and as the old saying goes, if it’s not broken, don’t fix it. — Jordie Stay, Bowlus

Load comments