To the Editor:
Are you asking yourself why you should attend caucus this year? Do you feel like voting in the Presidential Primary will be enough political involvement? If so, I would like to challenge your thinking. Being involved in politics is more important than you think. Politics affect every aspect of life. When you choose to be involved in politics, you choose to make a difference in the world around you. You can help make changes for a better future.
How can you get involved? Attending caucus and becoming a delegate is the first step. Caucus is the grassroots of politics. By becoming a delegate at this level, you have the opportunity to endorse Minnesota House and Senate candidates. You could go on to endorse at higher levels, like our Congressional and U.S. Senate candidates. I recently read something to the effect of, “People hold caucuses, caucuses choose delegates, delegates pick nominees, nominees become elected officials, elected officials make history.” “People make history.”
You make a difference by showing up. Come to caucus on Feb. 25, and then go vote in the presidential primary on March 3. Be the person who makes history.
Find caucus and polling locations at: mnvotes.org.
—Mandy Heffron, Morrison County Republican chair, Little Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.