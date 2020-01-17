To the Editor:
We need a strong third party that is pro-life, pro-worker and pro-family.
The Republication Party is not and never has been pro-life only anti-abortion, and anti-euthanasia. Since President Nixon’s re-election campaign when he changed his stance to get the Christian vote, the Republican party has claimed it’s “pro-life.” The problem is that they don’t want to spend any money between birth and death to insure that every person is cared for.
Now, it isn’t the government’s job to care for everyone, but it is the government’s job to insure that everyone is cared for.
Now the Democrats seem to think we should be able to do whatever we want. They think that a women should be able to have an abortion and sick people should be able to kill themselves. They like to ignore the fact that science tells us that at the moment an embryo is created it has its own unique human DNA.
And then there’s marijuana. We’ve worked hard to reduce smoking and drunken driving and they want to legalize something that is worse for one’s lungs and has no good roadside sobriety test.
— Michael Nix, Royalton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.