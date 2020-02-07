To the Editor:
I recently filed my taxes online. When I file online, I get my refund checks by direct deposit.
I noticed my routing number was filled in already with a different routing number than what my bank uses. I almost did not check this number because I expected the company I file my taxes with has my information from prior years and figured they filled it in. If I had not checked it, my refund check would have been routed to another bank to a scammer’s account.
Please be careful when filing your taxes online and make sure you check all information that is provided to you by who you file with your taxes with. Every year I hear how the IRS sent a refund check to another account believing the taxpayer sent them the correct routing information for their direct deposit refund check. Maybe this is one of those reasons why this happens.
Just wanted to give you a heads up to check all your personal direct deposit information so it does not end up in a scammer’s bank account.
— Dawn M. Meyer, Little Falls
