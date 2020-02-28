To the Editor:
Currently, Americans pay twice as much as any other country for healthcare but receive the 29th best care. We spend a fortune for an inferior product. A really lousy deal. A recent Yale/Lancet study found that Medicare for all as proposed by Bernie Sanders will save Americans $450 billion and save 68,000 lives per year. Numerous other studies have reported similar results. It will also prevent 500,000 Americans annually from going bankrupt because of medical debts. Our people fight cancer and for economic survival, while the health insurance industry often increases profits by denying us care.
Bernie’s Medicare for all will cover everyone, save the average family thousands of dollars annually and take away the stress about how and whether we will have the healthcare we need. It allows freedom to choose any doctor or hospital while paying no premiums, no deductibles, no co-pays, no out-of-network charges. Bernie’s M4A also provides dental care, eyeglasses and hearing aids.
I will be voting for Bernie March 3 to make healthcare a human right for all Americans like the citizens of all other developed nations have. No more spaghetti dinner fundraisers to help pay for the disastrous healthcare expenses of our families.
— Larry Fisk, Fort Ripley
