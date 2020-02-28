To the Editor:
This year, for the first time since 1992, Minnesotans will have the opportunity to select a presidential candidate using a primary system. This means that Minnesota residents can demonstrate to the nation that they see health care as a human right which should be available to all people. They can express their concern for the planet as it is threatened by climate change and industrial pollution. They can send the message that working people are tired of supporting the nation with their taxes while billionaires and corporations are given tax breaks and subsidies.
They can do this by voting on March 3rd for Bernie Sanders. Bernie has been a consistent, committed and courageous voice for working people for decades. Rather than accepting the wealth disparity that exists in this country and makes life precarious for so many people, we need a leader who will continue the fight for equality, equity and economic security for all. That leader is Bernie Sanders.
— Gayle Nielsen, Fort Ripley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.