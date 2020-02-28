To the Editor:
Thanks to President Trump’s budget cuts to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), $750 million so far and another 16% cut in his 2021 budget proposal, the CDC is running out of money.
Other cuts include shutting down the entire global- health-security unit of the National Security Council, eliminating the U.S. government’s $30 million complex crisis fund and reducing health spending by $15 billion.
In 2018, the CDC cut 80% of its efforts to prevent global disease efforts because it was going broke.
Rep. Ron Kresha and Senator Paul Gazelka follow the same playbook. Cut taxes, deregulate and cut government agencies they don’t like.
Gazelka is too busy practicing theology and trying to find a Biblical cure for homosexuality and people who identify with a different gender. When trying to ban crank science conversion therapy groups, Gazelka and his cronies gave them religious exemptions. After all, Gazelka ran a dirty campaign against Paul Koering because Mr. Koering is gay.
So, Gazelka, Kresha and Donald Trump’s failures will be because they are governing like a normal Republicans.
— John Snell, Motley
