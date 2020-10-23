To the Editor:
While one must respect Mr. Schrupp’s opinion on President Donald Trump, his opinion on public servants and their vast experience in dealing with the sewers in government must be a challenge.
Speaking from the choir, I actually like Mr. Trump’s conservative attitude if not his misplaced loyalty to the Soviet soldiers placed here throughout our great country this United States, or his ideas on funding the Irish and French by using the taxpayers into perpetuity with that sponsored $500 billion for 3 million Irish and French jobs in America.
Lastly, it is this “jobs” thing all these politicians sling.
While being out of work is a bottomless pit, I breed raise and train dogs and horses, and I am kinda lacking now cause nobody will sell me ponies for under five grand and that my friends is obviously Mr. Trump’s fault (snicker).
Mr. Trump and the other politicians have little if anything to do with any of it being they support middle eastern oil barons and do little here; they like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Africa,
Public servants got a tough overworked life. — John Musiewlewicz, St. Paul (formerly of Morrison County)
