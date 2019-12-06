To the Editor:
America’s older generation is lonely and neglected; severely exploited by family, corporations and others; and harmed when doctors may misdiagnose symptoms of aging as something else.
This affects a significant portion of America, predominantly “Baby Boomers.”
The extended family’s severe decline, increased living distances and the “do your own thing”/computer-screen culture help explain seniors’ isolation and abandonment.
Seniors must endure grasping family members eyeing “their” inheritances, greedy corporations which solely view seniors as lucrative profit centers and various scammers.
No singular, powerful organization exists to champion and protect seniors. The Gray Panthers no longer exist. Indeed, any organization appearing to represent seniors may actually exist to promote corporate profit and control.
Government agencies and judges meant to protect seniors from family and corporate exploitation, mistreatment and erosion of seniors’ lawful rights as citizens have simultaneously served to grossly enable these.
Furthermore, if doctors were always aware, for instance, of seniors’ diminishing ability to absorb nutrients, resulting in various physical symptoms and the crucial need to maintain adequate Vitamin B12 levels, perhaps the long-standing, disgraceful overprescribing of drugs to seniors would subside.
Since we all live in the same society, younger Americans may see their lives reflected here also.
— Donna Christianson, St. Cloud
