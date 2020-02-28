To the Editor:
Nearly 1 million township residents in Minnesota will have the opportunity to participate in their local government by attending their township’s upcoming annual meeting.
On Township Day, held this year on Tuesday, March 10, citizens attending their local township meeting will discuss issues with their town board and vote on their annual tax levy. Many townships hold their township officer elections on Township Day as well.
This is true grassroots government, as township residents have an annual face-to-face meeting with their locally elected officials and the right to vote up or down the tax levy proposed by those officials.
If you are a township resident, I encourage you to take advantage of this exercise in participatory democracy. Mark your calendar, find the location and time by checking your local newspaper or contacting your township clerk and bring your neighbors to your annual meeting on Township Day, March 10.
— David W. Hann, executive director, Minnesota Association of Townships, St. Michael
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.