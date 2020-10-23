To the Editor:
1. Joe is inclusive — women, men, children, people of color, etc. — all matter.
2. Joe is honest, respectful, a good listener and speaks with compassion.
3. Joe also respects nature and the environment. He realizes that fossil fuels are limited — that water, solar and wind energy need continued development.
4. Joe assembles educated and intelligent people around him to work collaboratively with.
5. Joe carries a banner of integrity throughout the world
6. Joe supports middle class families and individuals — he will not raise taxes in anyone making less than $400,000. The rich will pick up their fair share.
7. Joe supports seniors —has vowed to protect Social Security and Medicare.
8. Joe understands and supports affordable health care for everyone.
9. Along with President Obama, Joe helped us get out of the 2008 recession.
10. Joe is respected and works with Republicans, Democrats and others to get things done. Joe has the leadership skills to unite America. — Greg Spofford, Little Falls
