To the Editor:
Turmoil and unrest is all over the country and the world. There is a cause. Signer of the Constitution, John Adams said “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious nation.” Clayton Christensen, professor at Harvard Business School once asked a Marxist communist Chinese who was studying Democracy what surprised him about Democracy. The answer was, “The only reason Democracy works is because people voluntarily choose to obey the laws.”
Christensen said, “Without religion we cannot hire enough police. Americans were taught to believe they were not just accountable to the government, but also to God.” Sadly that apparently is not the case anymore here in the United States, especially with our children. We should ask ourselves, “Have I, have we, taught our children enough in respect for others, and to our Creator?” If the answer is no, then shame on us and we will reap the rewards.
Matthew 24:10 talks about these days of turmoil, “And then shall many be offended, and shall betray one another, and shall hate one another.” The results are obvious. — James Steinle, Swanville,
