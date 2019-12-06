To the Editor:

We chose to attend the Community Thanksgiving dinner and there aren’t enough words to express the amazing meal and volunteer helpers who were so attentive, even the children.

It’s really appreciated to see how young people are being taught and modeled being helpers and “working” during their family’s Thanksgiving holiday. Plus we sat at a table and made two new friends.

God bless all who contributed food, work and/or time.

— Wally and Lillian Smith, Cushing

