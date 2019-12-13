To the Editor:
The Lindbergh House and Museum would like to thank JB Tree Farm for their donation of a Christmas Tree for our World War I Christmas event. The tree was decorated and enjoyed by hundreds of visitors to the site during our Christmas on the World War I Home Front event.
— Jennifer Burr and Melissa Peterson, Charles A. Lindbergh House and Museum, Little Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.