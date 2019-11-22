To the Editor:

On behalf of the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls, thank you to everyone — volunteers, businesses, individuals — who helped at the Harvest Supper fundraiser Nov. 9 at St. Francis Convent. We served 366 people chicken, sausage, garden vegetables, coleslaw, breadsticks and bars Saturday evening. Funds raised benefit St. Francis Health and Wellness Center and St. Francis Music Center, Little Falls.

— Mary Thomas, Franciscan Sisters volunteer coordinator, Little Falls

