To the Editor:
Morrison County Social Services would like to thank the members of the Lincoln Scandia Valley Lions Club, St. Stanislaus Church in Bowlus, Kinzie’s Gift Drive, Roy Nouis, St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Upsala and Riverside Bible Church of Little Falls, all of whom assisted in providing gifts for families in need. Your caring generosity is appreciated.
— Melanie Erickson, Morrison County Social Services
