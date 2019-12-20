To the Editor:
Harding Place would like to thank Jim and Laura Kahlhamer of All Occasion Rental, Holy Cross Sodality and Droolin’ Moose for the holiday treats, the Morrison County Chapter 12 DAV for the donation of needed items for the veterans and Swanville VFW Post 6037 and Bruce Peterson for the generous monetary donations. The thoughtfulness and generosity is greatly appreciated while supporting the residents at Harding Place.
— Laurie Doroff, Harding Place manager, Harding
To the Editor:
A huge thank you to our neighbor down the road, Falls Machine, for providing a forklift and three employees to unload our new mobile shelving, Dec. 3. Brent Schulte at Falls Machine arranged for Luke Waltman and two other employees (we didn’t catch their names) to bring their massive forklift down Lindbergh Drive for the unloading. We couldn’t have done it without you.
— Mary Warner, executive director, Morrison County Historical Society, Little Falls
