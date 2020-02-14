To the Editor:
On behalf of the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls, thank you all — sisters, volunteers, businesses, individuals and parents who helped at the Soup Supper fundraiser Feb. 8 at St. Francis Convent. We served 425 people homemade soups, fresh breads and bars on Saturday evening. Funds raised will benefit St. Francis Health and Wellness Center and St. Francis Music Center, Little Falls.
— Mary Thomas, volunteer coordinator, Franciscan Sisters, Little Falls
To the Editor:
Oasis Central Minnesota thanks the following for donating to our ninth annual Empty Bowls fundraiser: A.T. Black & White, Jordie’s Trailside Café, Perkins, Subway, Lora B’s Plaza, Coborn’s, Zoomski’s, Joyce Olson, Lindsey Derry, LF American Legion, Reality Roasters, Franciscan Sisters, Little Falls Bakery, Falls Ballroom, LFCHS Art Club, Karen Warner, Raychel Virnig, Thrivent Financial, volunteers and those who attended the event. All of this generous support helps to make our programs possible.
— Rose Surma, executive director, Oasis Central Minnesota, Little Falls
To the Editor:
Thank you to the city of Pierz and city employees, Grace Heschke, Judy Meyer, Margaret Faust, Brenda Becker and Brandon Meyer of Ken’s Kans for your help in hosting an afternoon of skiing and snowshoeing at the Pierz Park.
— Sarah Funk, Pierz Community Education
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.