To the Editor:

Harding Place would like to thank Connie Pierzinski for organizing and hosting a Christmas gathering at Harding Place along with Lauren Leaf and Ron and Jackie Bird. They had worked with the Pierz Color Guard, Quilts of Gratitude, and Quilts for Kids to provide quilts for each resident and a presentation for the veterans. The thoughtfulness and generosity is greatly appreciated while creating a special holiday for the residents.

— Laurie Doroff, Harding Place manager, Harding

To the Editor:

Oasis Central Minnesota would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Bill Messerschmidt for his beautiful organ performance Dec. 22, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church with offering to support the work of Oasis Central Minnesota. An additional thank you to Our Lady of Lourdes, Mike Retka and all those who attended and donated. Support from the community makes the work of addressing homelessness and hunger in Morrison County possible.

— Rose Surma, Oasis Central Minnesota Inc., Little Falls

