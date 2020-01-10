To the Editor:
Thank you to everyone who contributed in any way to the Holiday Gift Giving Program this year. Christmas tree displays, drop spots, cash donations, Lions Club for the space, food or volunteers. There is not a part of this program that could not have been completed without every part listed above. Whatever part you participated in, thank you. I hope 2020 is a blessed year for you and your families. God Bless you all.
— Judy Buckingham, Holiday Gift Giving Program coordinator, Little Falls
To the Editor:
Harding Place would like to thank Farmers and Merchants State Bank in Pierz and Holy Cross Church in Harding for organizing gift trees and delivering the gifts for the residents for the holidays. We would also like to thank Bernie Hoffman and family for the Christmas Eve pizzas and pop. The residents at Harding Place had a wonderful holiday season thanks to the community members and organizations.
— Laurie Doroff, Harding Place manager, Harding
