To the Editor:

Harding Place would like to thank the American Legion Post 313 for the monetary donation and to the Brainerd American Legion, Paul Pfromer and Bonnie Reeves for the plates of holiday cookies In addition we want to thank Richardson Lions and Pierz Auxiliary for hosting Christmas parties and providing them with holiday gifts. The thoughtfulness and generosity is greatly appreciated while creating a special holiday for the residents.

— Laurie Doroff, Harding Place manager, Harding

