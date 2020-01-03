To the Editor:
Harding Place would like to thank the American Legion Post 313 for the monetary donation and to the Brainerd American Legion, Paul Pfromer and Bonnie Reeves for the plates of holiday cookies In addition we want to thank Richardson Lions and Pierz Auxiliary for hosting Christmas parties and providing them with holiday gifts. The thoughtfulness and generosity is greatly appreciated while creating a special holiday for the residents.
— Laurie Doroff, Harding Place manager, Harding
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.