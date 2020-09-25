To the Editor:
Harding Place would like to thank the Falls Ballroom, Pam Schilling, Dean Hodge, Jeff and Connie Massmann and Dave and Patty Karpinski for the delicious apple pies that they made and donated to Harding Place. The residents truly enjoyed them and appreciated the time and effort to make them a fall treat. Their thoughtfulness and generosity is greatly appreciated. — Laurie Doroff, Harding Place manager, Harding
To the Editor:
Shoppers at Coborn’s in recent weeks may have been asked to round up your purchase as a donation to the Morrison County Food Shelf. On behalf of the food shelf, I’d like to say thank you to all who donated. We had a tremendous response. This is especially important during this time of the COVID pandemic. Thanks to Coborn’s for their help with this promotion. We’re truly blessed to live in such a generous community. — Marilyn Gulden, executive director, Morrison County Food Shelf
