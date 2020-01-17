To the Editor:

Thanks to everyone who responded to the January Red Cross Bloodmobile at St. Francis Convent, Little Falls. We again reached our goal of 211 units — plus nine additional units. Thanks to businesses allowing posters; Little Falls Radio, Morrison County Record, Channel 180, informing the public; Ace/Coborn’s Marketplace, Walgreens and Froggy’s, marquee reminders; Coborn’s for juice; FSLF Nutrition Services for cookies; and volunteers who helped. Next Bloodmobile: March 11, 1-7; March 12, 12-6; March 13, 8:30-2:30.

— Sister Julien Dirkes, Sister Services coordinator, Little Falls

