To the Editor:
An estimated 1 million people in the U.S. live with Parkinson’s disease, the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s and the 14th-leading cause of death in our country. Symptoms vary, but can include tremors; difficulty with balance, swallowing, chewing and speaking; and cognitive impairment.
April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month, and I, along with the Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson’s Support Group urge everyone to join our community as we promote greater awareness of how Parkinson’s affects those living with the disease, and their families. To get involved, individuals can donate to the Parkinson’s Foundation to support research and programs, participate in an event, or share their story or others’ stories on social media.
Our support group meets monthly the first Thursday of the month at 1 p.m. at Lord of Life Church, Baxter. I have lived life to its fullest with Parkinson’s Disease for 8 years. I know, together, we can make life better for people with Parkinson’s Disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure.
Be well, be safe and take care of yourself and others.
— Lynda Erickson, Baxter
