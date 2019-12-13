To the Editor:
In response to your guest editorial in last week’s paper, it is time to educate the writer and other liberals. My mistake, I thought the facts were obvious.
I paid into Social Security and Medicare for almost 50 years. I earned the social security benefits and Medicare insurance I am now receiving. It has nothing to do with socialism.
The problem is the unintended consequences from the big government people that conservatives object to.
The writer’s claim that our armed forces is socialist is also wrong. The armed forces are employees of the federal government and the housing, food, education and healthcare is part of their pay for services rendered.
The programs the writer mentions have been implemented for many years under both Republican and Democratic administrations.
America has had a cheap food policy for many years and farm subsidies have been in place for over 60 years.
Socialism is defined as a system in which the production, distribution and exchange are owned by the community as a whole.
It is a form of Communism and has failed everywhere it has been tried.
— Walter Edin, Burtrum
