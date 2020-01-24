To the Editor:
The socialists were out in force during this last snowstorm. As usual, they did a fantastic job. A small army of well-trained and highly-skilled government workers, supported entirely with taxpayers’ money, spread out across our township, county, state and federal roads and highways, and quickly cleaned them so we could go on about our daily affairs.
The public employees that are snow plow drivers are nothing but amazing. In the worst of weather they efficiently, economically and safely make our roads and available for use. State, county and township employees connect with each other so that our amazing network of roads is ready for safe usage quickly and safely.
I salute the snow plow operators of Minnesota. They are an example of a well-run government program that serves us all very well. There is not a single possibility that private business could even come close do doing such a stellar job.
Government-run programs, whether you call them socialist or something else, do run smoothly and serve us well.
— Tim King, Long Prairie
