To the Editor:
I would like to attest to some of the items mentioned by Doug Ploof in his Jan. 26 article. As a graduate of LFCHS, I have a vivid recollection of the hands-on learning experiences that were provided by LFCHS instructors like Doug Ploof, Reid Bellig and Bill Mushel. The courses these teachers provided often took us outside the school walls and to the property in question.
For me, the time spent in those classes turned an interest in the outdoors into a deep-seated passion for our natural resources. That passion for natural resources eventually led to a career as a DNR conservation officer.
City officials and school leaders may view this piece of property as nothing more than a physical asset, something of value to be used or sold. I ask that you look at it through a different lens and see it for what it actually is, a legacy. This small tract of land contributed to the learning experiences of thousands of past LFCHS students and holds the potential for countless more in the future.
To those making this decision, I ask that you please take that into account before doing so.
— Caleb Silgjord, Grey Eagle
