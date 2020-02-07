To the Editor:

I would like to formally and officially request in writing that city council meetings and all future “work sessions” related to city council meetings be audio/video recorded and made available for public viewing on the internet.

Additionally, if captioning (or full transcript) is available, please also include with each video/upload to help ensure they are accessible to all viewers.

Also, as a suggestion — a link, email or telephone number for the city of Little Falls could be included with video/uploads for persons needing to request other accommodations.

As a former employee of the state of Minnesota, having advocated for ease of accessibility for persons with disabilities as well as for disabled veterans, I am hopeful that you would please consider these items and implement in your continued future efforts for the benefit of all residents.

— Laura Wright, Little Falls

