To the Editor:
I would like to formally and officially request in writing that city council meetings and all future “work sessions” related to city council meetings be audio/video recorded and made available for public viewing on the internet.
Additionally, if captioning (or full transcript) is available, please also include with each video/upload to help ensure they are accessible to all viewers.
Also, as a suggestion — a link, email or telephone number for the city of Little Falls could be included with video/uploads for persons needing to request other accommodations.
As a former employee of the state of Minnesota, having advocated for ease of accessibility for persons with disabilities as well as for disabled veterans, I am hopeful that you would please consider these items and implement in your continued future efforts for the benefit of all residents.
— Laura Wright, Little Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.