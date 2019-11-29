To the Editor:
Remember when I wrote to the Record a while back about Republicans being better for people having jobs, guess I was right. There is a Republican in the White House, so what if he used to be a Democrat. I guess he thought if you can’t beat them, join them.
Anyway, it’s time to try and bring more jobs to Morrison County. There area ideas being put into motion as you are reading this letter.
There is a lot being worked on for business ideas to bring to Morrison County and we are going to start fast-tracking it soon. Everything is right for the moment to start pushing ahead.
I think President Donald Trump owes me a million dollars because he stole my intellectual property and my playbook. Just kidding.
— Jeffrey Jelinski, Flensburg. (Editor’s note: This is not the county commissioner)
