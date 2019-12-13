To the Editor:
Why would the Morrison County Record leave out key facts in a story written about a multi-million dollar scheme to embezzle funds from the now failed St. Francis Credit Union?
That is the question I wrote to the editor, in an email Sunday Dec. 8, 2019, the same day the front page article “Margurite Cofell sentenced to eight years for credit union fraud,” by Terry Lehrke, was published. The Department of Justice, Brainerd Dispatch and West Central Daily Tribune, all wrote that Margurite Cofell “had fraudulently diverted funds to businesses in the Little Falls and Flensburg area.”
The official Morrison County newspaper is the only one that didn’t. It gives the appearance that local businesses that were in on the take, are being protected by Morrison County Record. It’s less than honest reporting.
ECM Publishers mission statement includes “operating honestly, ethically and with respect for all with whom we deal.” And “participating actively in community betterment.” Providing the full story, instead of only “acceptable parts” is the ethical way to operate. That’s the way to better the community, not by misleading it. I urge the public to contact the editor and let her know you demand better reporting than this. — Robin Hensel, Little Falls
(Editor’s note: The credit union was based in Little Falls and as a result Cofell’s scheme to embezzle funds from the credit union affected people from this area. As noted in the original story, Cofell made fraudulent transactions into accounts of family, friends and credit union members, including fraudulent loans she issued in the names of credit union members, without their knowledge. It also states Cofell increased balances available and allowed members to make withdrawals of funds that were never deposited. While not specifically saying “businesses,” some businesses were members of the credit union. It was never the intent of the Record to protect anyone.)
