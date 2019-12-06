To the Editor:
I am writing in response to the article from Tom West, Dec. 1 issue. He states that the GOP is sticking with Trump because they live in Republican districts.
I can’t speak for everyone, but I can tell you why I still support Trump.
For too long Democrats have run roughshod over Republicans. And the Republican leadership has let them.
Finally we have a president who doesn’t let them run roughshod over him. He strikes back. It’s about time.
For once we have a president who has done what he says he would do: Unemployment down, a roaring economy, over 5 million jobs created, two conservatives on the Supreme Court.
The Democrats are suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome. They just can’t stand it that Hillary Clinton didn’t win.
The Democrats started talking about impeachment before Trump was even inaugurated. The Steele Dossier was a complete hoax and the Mueller report found no collusion with Russia.
It isn’t that Trump doesn’t care about the rule of law. It is that he does and if he wanted Joe Biden investigated it’s because of potential bribery done by Biden when he was a sitting vice president.
— Aleta Edin, Burtrum
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.