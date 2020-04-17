To the Editor:
Listened to “Experts” under Governor Walz talking last Friday (April 10). Question asked, “Of the 57 people who died of COVID-19 how many were on hospice?” The reply was a little revealing, immediate response was “36 and there are another six that the doctors wrote COVID on the death certificates because they had symptoms — without testing.”
I know what assuming means. I also know what hospice is and what skewing the numbers means. — $4,000 a day Medicare patient, $16,000 with COVID and $40,000 COVID with respiration. The video here shows the numbers — https://www.facebook.com/POVnow/videos/817567395398788/
I expect the numbers of untested COVID deaths will rise according to “Experts.” While we destroy our way of
life, 485 people in Minnesota have died from the flu (this 2020 flu season).
— Doug Kern, Brainerd
