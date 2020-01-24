To the Editor:
Recently I played trivia with three retired friends. All admitted retirement was “a little boring” at times.
I asked if they had considered volunteering. None of the three had given it a lot of thought. One even asked, “Where would I volunteer? What would I do?”
I said there are so many opportunities to help out that they could do almost anything. If you are compassionate about animals, volunteer at the local humane society. If you have a kind heart for older adults, volunteer at the local care center or senior housing facility. If you love to read, there could be opportunities at your local library. If you like helping children, call your local school.
Programs like the Foster Grandparent Program actually prepare people 55 and older to volunteer in schools and help struggling students. What better reason to get out of bed every morning than to know you are needed and someone is looking forward to seeing you?
So, if you are retired and find life “a little boring” at times, check out local volunteer opportunities. You never know how much you can get from giving only a few hours a week.
— Jon Knopik, area supervisor Foster Grandparent Program, St. Cloud
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.