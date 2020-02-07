To the Editor:
“Divide and conquer” has been a successful military tactic for thousands of years. Unfortunately, it’s also become a successful political tactic. Where do we see this division?
People getting medical care from Medicare or the VA, loudly opposing any “single payer” health insurance options. (Medicare and the VA are both single payer systems. )
People getting farm payments for not planting crops, loudly opposing anyone getting “welfare” without working.
People driving thousands of miles a year, without ever paying a toll loudly opposing spending tax money on transportation.
People whose ancestors came to this country because they had no opportunity where they were, loudly protesting those who want to come here today.
Politicians who vote for whatever their party leaders tell them to, loudly opposing any ideas coming from the other party.
People accepting opinions coming from their side as facts, then calling facts from the other side just opinions.
This division isn’t good. We lose strength when we’re divided. Good generals and bad politicians know that.
The Minnesota legislative session begins Feb. 11. Instead of sowing division and trying to conquer, let’s insist that our elected representatives work together this time to make things better for all of us.
— Roman Witucki, Little Falls
