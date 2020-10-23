To the Editor:
Dear grandchildren:
I want you to know that I wasn’t thinking of you when I voted for a man that cheated on his taxes, cheated on his draft board, cheated on his wife, cheats at golf, cheated his workers, cheated the students at his university and pardoned his buddies that cheated on elections.
He said that he would only hire the best people, but seven of his top staff are either in jail, served their time or been pardoned by him. Flynn has yet to be sentenced.
Four hundred fifteen staff members have resigned or been fired (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Trump_administra tion_dismissals_and_resig nations).
I will try to do a better job of hiring the people who will be guiding your future, Love Grandma. — Ralph Ritchie, Little Falls
