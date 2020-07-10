To the Editor:
Local politicians including city council, county commissioners and treasurer just to name a few, don’t have to share their party affiliation. If we want transparency in our elected officials, I think we have the right to know.
I want to know if who I am voting for has the same core beliefs I have for our city and county. We see their ads in the paper that tell us their jobs and awards, but don’t tell us where they stand on the issues of the day or who they are, not what they’ve done.
There are many in Morrison County who would like to see it become a Second Amendment dedicated county. That must come up to a vote by the commissioners and most of them have stated they are not for the whole idea. We want to send our state legislators a strong message that as a Second Amendment dedicated county, we stand against unconstitutional gun control efforts which infringe upon our rights as U.S. citizens and that starts here in Morrison County.
Matt 12:30 (NLT) “Anyone who isn’t with me opposes me, and anyone who isn’t working with me is actually working against me.”
Where do you stand?
—Kimberly Slater, Little Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.