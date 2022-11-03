Last week, my opponent placed an ad in this paper making accusations about my life and character. Let’s be clear: I’m not pro-abortion, I’m not anti-gun, I’m pro-election security, I’m not left or right, I have the experience, and I believe in rural Minnesota.
Further:
1. My opponent referenced HR 4712 — bipartisan legislation requiring children born following attempted abortion receive the same healthcare as any other child. I was a nurse and hospital chaplain: this is standard practice and mentioning it now is pure distraction.
2. Voter ID — apart from wasting taxpayer money — has repeatedly proven ineffective in making elections safer, per numerous studies over the last 20 years. The Secretary of State’s Office found only 17 voter fraud cases in 2020. Instead, I support stronger independent election audits and polling place security.
3. I support the 2nd Amendment.
4. The United Church of Christ began as Ben Franklin and Thomas Jefferson’s Congregational Church. UCC parishes are diverse and independent. My opponent used a Youth Pride Conference sponsored by a UCC parish in Florida to insinuate that I support child abuse. Obviously there’s no truth in this, but these toxic political games are exactly the problem. We deserve better.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.