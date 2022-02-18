A Feb. 13 letter criticizes Steve Wenzel for his support of Paul Gazelka for governor, saying he’s a “strong advocate for the second amendment and gun owner rights.”
The letter responded “Not true. Gazelka’s disappointing record shows he has done nothing” and next sentence he has done zero.
After some research, it became blatantly clear those statements lacked validity and are hyperbole, see Gunowners.mn, the voice of Minnesota’s Gun Owners to Defend and Restore the Right to Keep and Bear Arms 2022 Governor Candidate Grades and Endorsements
In order to receive a grade of A- or higher, a candidate must support all our legislative priorities, including Stand Your Ground and Constitutional Carry, and must oppose all gun control legislation. Our PAC only endorses candidates who receive an A- grade or higher, support our core legislative priorities of Constitutional Carry and Stand Your Ground, and asks for our endorsement in the survey.
Paul Gazelka, Party: GOP, Grade Returned: A; Returned Survey: Yes; Legislative Vote Score 100%; Sponsored Gun Control, No.
The statement that “Minnesota has one of our country’s most restrictive anti-gun owner’s laws” holds no water. The website Gunlawsuits.org lists 10 states with the strictest gun laws; Minnesota is not on that list. — Lucas Nooter, Little Falls
