The Minnesota DFL House passed a bill to kill full-term unborn babies.
The bill is the most extreme abortion policy in the nation and identical to abortion law in Communist China and North Korea. Governor Walz stated he will enthusiastically sign the bill into law if passed by the Senate.
The bill grants a “fundamental right” to abortion through all nine months of pregnancy by any method and for any reason. The bill allows minors to have abortions without parental approval or knowledge. The bill provides for taxpayer-funded abortions.
House DFL’ers defeated a Republican amendment that would have required abortion facilities be licensed by the state, stating that even nail salons are state inspected.
I am in total agreement with the recent statement issued by Minnesota’s Catholic Bishops that said, “We cannot allow state-sanctioned violence against a whole class of human beings. We should all be able to agree that post-viability abortions should not be allowed; and that taxpayers not be required to fund any more abortions.”
There you have it. DFL legislators, Walz and Biden favor infanticide and genocide for unborn children. We must restore sanity, civility and morality from an insane, corrupt and immoral Walz governorship and Biden Presidency. — Steve Wenzel, Little Falls
