To the Editor:
I am writing in support of Doug Ploof’s Jan. 24 guest editorial advocating for preserving the learning landscape east of Little Falls Community High School. Everything Mr. Ploof said is urgent and spot on. As an alumnus of LFCHS, I agree that the land is critically important for environmental education in Little Falls.
Environmental literacy is critical for children’s development and key to a well-rounded education. Outside, experiential learning is identified as important yet increasingly rare (see, for example, Last Child in the Woods by Richard Louv). Personally, I still recall lessons on that land. It was seminal in my education at LFCHS and — as Mr. Ploof stated — experienced by thousands of students over the years.
Landscapes like this are also what give Little Falls its character. These places are what people love about living in Little Falls. While this is not the only land giving the community its sense of place, it is the only property so strategically and uniquely situated to educate students. Once this land is developed, it will be lost in perpetuity.
— Noah Billig, LFCHS Class of 1995, associate professor of landscape architecture and urban planning, University of Arkansas
