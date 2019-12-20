To the Editor:
I was very appreciative of the recent article about me in the Record. It has been a very trying time for me and the support I have received from the Little Falls community has been wonderful.
This has especially been the case with the swimming family.
The family atmosphere has been the feature of the program that to me has been the most important. To do justice to that family atmosphere, I must give kudos to Jaci Fritz who has been an assistant coach with me for 12 of my 14 years. She has been the glue that has held the family together as the program progressed and developed. She has not only been a mom to the girls on the team, but has also kept me in line over the years. Her steadying influence has been essential, and in some instances, critical.
For her to keep coming back each year and put up with me for the sake of the girls is a testament to the great person she is. The program would truly not have become what it was without her.
— Tim Corbett, Little Falls swimming coach
