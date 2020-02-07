To the Editor:

I am responding to recent articles about the proposed community center. I am against the community center being built across from the Little Falls High School for many reasons, not only that I live in the area. I do not agree that it is an ideal site.

The city indicates that it would need quite a lot of visitors to make it successful. I do not think it is wise to put such a facility that will draw people from around the state next to a high school middle school and elementary school. Sexual predators could also be drawn to the area and linger. It would also increase traffic at the schools and surrounding neighborhoods to a point that might not be safe, despite the city’s best efforts to make it so. All kids will be affected, not just those choosing to use it. These are probably the reasons you do not see many community centers next to schools. It might be an economic draw and handy for some athletes and their parents, but I do not think money or time should be put before the safety of all of the kids.

— Janelle Voltin, Little Falls

