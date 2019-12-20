To the Editor:
My mailbox post got smashed about three weeks ago by a Little Falls snow plow. I called the city to ask if the city would fix it. The snow plow driver or boss looked at it and said it was not the snow plow’s fault, but the snow that caused the problem and that the city would not fix it.
I told the person that the post had been there since 2005 and that had never happened before. I was told that it was about time I replaced it.
I am over 90 years old and partially disabled, so I can’t do it myself. I called the mayor for help. He called me back and told me they would put a temporary fix on it and replace the post next spring.
Well, it’s been over three weeks and it’s not been fixed. Apparently the mayor has no control or authority to get this done.
— Howard Seiple, Little Falls
