To the Editor:
For over 50 years Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life (MCCL) has defended the dignity and right to life of every member of the human family. MCCL’s mission is to secure protection for the vulnerable from conception to natural death.
Morrison County Chapter’s 47th annual pro-life dinner is Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Falls Ballroom. The theme, “Life on the Line,” features Tatiana Bergum, Safe Harbor Program coordinator for North Homes Children and Family Services. She works with young adults who are survivors of human trafficking and exploitation in northern Minnesota, providing education to youth and communities.
The social hour starts at noon, dinner runs from 12:50 p.m. – 2 p.m. The ticket price is $13 in advance, $14 at door. Along with a silent auction, new baby items will be collected for Elevate Pregnancy and Family Resources Center, formerly Birthline. For information/reservations, call Sue at (320) 630-7045.
In addition, the Knights of Columbus are sponsoring a bus to the pro-life march at the state capitol Wednesday, Jan. 22. This day remembers the unborn lost to abortion with a renewed call to fight to protect life at all stages. To sign up, call Floyd at (320) 632-2880.
Life is on the line.
— Gerri Klimek, Little Falls
